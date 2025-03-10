Posted: Mar 10, 2025 9:41 AMUpdated: Mar 10, 2025 9:43 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Cherokee Nation Foundation is hosting a virtual workshop to help Native students prepare for the national ACT exam. The free workshop is slated for March 29 from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Each student will receive new ACT test examples, guided practice over each section, copyrighted strategies and two free practice tests. This also includes email access to the testing specialist for individualized instruction and extra resources.

Students who participated in previous workshops and took the national exam saw an average increase of four points, with some students increasing by as many as nine points, and a select few students achieving a near perfect score.

The deadline to register is March 26.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER