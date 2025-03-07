Posted: Mar 07, 2025 3:38 PMUpdated: Mar 07, 2025 3:55 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville woman faces felony charges after allegedly selling opioids.

48-year-old Misty Bringus was charged on Friday with three counts of distribution of a controlled dangerous substance.

According to the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics Dangerous Drugs, in Dec. 2024 the OBN was made aware of the distribution of Dilaudid, a brand name for Hydromorphone, a schedule II controlled dangerous substance (CDS).

The Bureau allegedly used an informant to purchase the substance from Bringus in Jan. and Feb. 2025. A search warrant was executed on Bringus' residence on Feb. 21.

Bringus was allegedly interviewed by the OBN and admitted to selling Dilaudid on occasion to help supplement her income.