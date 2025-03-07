News
Crime & Courts
Posted: Mar 07, 2025 3:38 PMUpdated: Mar 07, 2025 3:55 PM
Bartlesville Woman Facing Distribution Charges
Brian McSweeney
A Bartlesville woman faces felony charges after allegedly selling opioids.
48-year-old Misty Bringus was charged on Friday with three counts of distribution of a controlled dangerous substance.
According to the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics Dangerous Drugs, in Dec. 2024 the OBN was made aware of the distribution of Dilaudid, a brand name for Hydromorphone, a schedule II controlled dangerous substance (CDS).
The Bureau allegedly used an informant to purchase the substance from Bringus in Jan. and Feb. 2025. A search warrant was executed on Bringus' residence on Feb. 21.
Bringus was allegedly interviewed by the OBN and admitted to selling Dilaudid on occasion to help supplement her income.
Bringus will appear in court again on March 21 at 9 a.m. She posted a bond of $15,000.
« Back to News