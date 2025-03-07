Posted: Mar 07, 2025 9:14 AMUpdated: Mar 07, 2025 9:14 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County Commissioners will meet Monday morning for a fairly standard set of items and will also take up one item of business tabled from last week.

According to an agenda, the commissioners will revisit a lease agreement between the Washington County Health Department and ValuePoint, which is a holdover from the previous meeting. The commissioners tabled the item pending additional information and a possible amendment to the agreement.

The commissioners will also discuss a change order for the construction of the Emergency Operations Center, which is being built on Bison Road north of U.S. Highway 60 in Bartlesville. Additionally, the commissioners will receive several monthly reports from various county agencies.

The meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. Monday on the second floor of the Washington County Administration Building, 400 S. Johnstone Ave., in downtown Bartlesville.