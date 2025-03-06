Posted: Mar 06, 2025 2:38 PMUpdated: Mar 06, 2025 2:38 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage Nation Sovereignty Celebration begins this week. Spread out over three weeks, things start on Friday at the Osage Casino and Hotel's Skyline Event Center with a comedy show at 7 p.m. Also at the Event Center, Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear will give a State of the Nation address at 11 a.m. The dancing will begin later that evening with supper to be served at 5 p.m.

On Saturday, March 15th, the Osage Nation Health System is hosting a fun-run in downtown Pawhuska at 10 a.m. and later that day, there will be an exhibit at the Osage Nation Museum.