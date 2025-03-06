Posted: Mar 06, 2025 2:31 PMUpdated: Mar 06, 2025 2:31 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Collinsville man is facing a felony charge after allegedly shooting a cat at his residence.

49-year-old Shane Gosvener was charged on Thursday with cruelty to animals.

According to the Ramona Police Department, Gosvener was allegedly observed by neighbors in possession of a tan colored rifle with a gray barrel and was shooting at a black and white cat at point-blank range.

When Ramona Police questioned Gosvener, he allegedly said that there was a cat in his yard but used a pellet gun. Gosvener allegedly said that the cat was a multicolored calico cat and that the cat fled after being fired upon.

Two shots were allegedly fired at the cat.