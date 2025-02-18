Posted: Feb 18, 2025 10:29 AMUpdated: Feb 18, 2025 10:29 AM

Ty Loftis

Roads across Washington County are already becoming slick. Temperatures have also dropped well below freezing and will remain that way through Saturday. Washington County Emergency Manager Kary Cox elaborates on the poor road conditions that will persist throughout the day and linger into the weekend.

The snow is predicted to stop falling on Tuesday night, but Cox says there will be another issue facing residents across northeast Oklahoma through the weekend.