Posted: Feb 16, 2025 1:32 PMUpdated: Feb 15, 2025 1:32 PM

Tom Davis

A significant winter storm is set to impact eastern Oklahoma and northwest and west-central Arkansas early Tuesday morning through early Wednesday, bringing a mix of wintry precipitation and dangerously cold temperatures.

Forecasters have growing confidence that snow and ice accumulations could create hazardous travel conditions through midweek. Residents are encouraged to begin winter storm preparations, following the National Weather Service’s storm planning timeline.

An Arctic cold front arriving Tuesday will usher in the coldest temperatures of the season, with dangerously low wind chills expected Tuesday night through Thursday morning.

Officials urge the public to take precautions to protect people, pets, and exposed pipes from the extreme cold. Additionally, those using fireplaces or alternative heating sources should do so safely to prevent house fires.

Fortunately, the bitter cold won’t last long, with temperatures expected to warm by the end of the week. However, residents should remain vigilant and stay updated on changing weather conditions.

