Posted: Feb 17, 2025 9:45 AMUpdated: Feb 17, 2025 9:47 AM

Tom Davis

B The Light Ministries will open their warming shelter Monday, February 17, at 6:00 pm.

This is a dangerous, life threatening storm that will kill if you are left out in these conditions. Anyone in need of shelter is welcome.

B The Light is located at 219 North Virginia in Bartlesville.