Posted: Feb 19, 2025 2:23 PMUpdated: Feb 19, 2025 3:44 PM

Nathan Thompson

UPDATED at 4:40 p.m.

Multiple crews from the Copan Volunteer Fire Department, Dewey Fire and Washington County Fire responded to a house fire Wednesday afternoon on Falleaf Drive in Copan.

Washington County Emergency Management Director Kary Cox says the mobile home was a total loss, but no injuries were reported. Cox says Copan and Dewey firefighters are on-scene for clean-up and putting out any hotspots. Cox says the cause of the fire is still under investigation.