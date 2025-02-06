News
Regional News
Posted: Feb 06, 2025 3:04 AMUpdated: Feb 06, 2025 3:04 AM
Sedan Resident to Officiate Super Bowl
Matt Jordan
Southeast Kansas high school sports fans may recognize a familiar face this Sunday when they tune into the Super Bowl.
It's not anyone on the Chiefs or Eagles but Sedan resident and high school official Mark Stewart. This is Stewart's seventh season as an NFL line judge but his first Super Bowl appearance. Stewart will join Ron Tolbert's officiating crew as the Chiefs take on the Eagles in Super Bowl LIX. He is one of six first-time Super Bowl officials on the crew.
Despite being an NFL official, Stewart still officiates in Southeast Kansas. On January 19th, Stewart was line judge in the divisional matchup between the Eagles and the Rams then Friday officiated the girl's and boy's basketball games between Field Kindley and Labette County in Coffeyville.
