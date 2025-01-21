Posted: Jan 21, 2025 10:22 AMUpdated: Jan 21, 2025 10:22 AM

Nathan Thompson

Ward 2 City Council member Larry East was our guest for City Matters on Tuesday.

East says the city council will revisit in their February meeting a $15,000 grant from Phillips 66 that would be used to plant trees in the roadway medians at the intersection of Highway 75 and Frank Phillips Boulevard. The council tabled the item in the January meeting.

During the program, East also spoke about an upcoming workshop that the council will be attending to learn more on what city government can do or not do related to regulating drag queen performances in public parks

The workshop is open to the public. It will begin at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Bartlesville City Hall. With it being a workshop, no decisions will be made as the item will only be up for discussion.

