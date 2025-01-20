Posted: Jan 20, 2025 1:43 PMUpdated: Jan 20, 2025 1:48 PM

Ty Loftis

The Washington County SPCA introduces their featured pet of the week, Brioche, a mixed breed who is also sponsored by Bartlesville Shooting Supply.

Bijou Smith, the Medical Technician at the SPCA, describes Brichoe as a sweet and social pup that can be energetic and a couch potato.

He is also potty trained and gentle with children.

The Bartlesville SPCA is also having a kissing booth event in February where anyone can come and recieve kisses from the dogs up for adoption.