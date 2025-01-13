Posted: Jan 13, 2025 11:43 AMUpdated: Jan 13, 2025 11:43 AM

Nathan Thompson

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond made a big announcement at the Osage County Fairgrounds on Monday.

Drummond, who is originally from Hominy, has served as the state's attorney general for two years. He is a cattle rancher and principal owner of Blue Sky Bank. Drummond also served in the U.S. Air Force as a fighter pilot during the first Gulf War.

During his announcement Monday, Drummond said he is not running for governor to earn another elected title. He says he does not work for special interests or what he called Republican "party bosses." Instead, Drummond says he works for the people of the state