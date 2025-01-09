Posted: Jan 09, 2025 2:20 AMUpdated: Jan 09, 2025 2:20 AM

Tom Davis

A collision on State Highway 28A and N/S 4230 Road, approximately five miles east of Foyil, Oklahoma, claimed the life of one driver on Wednesday, January 8, 2025, at approximately 3:56 PM, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The cause of the accident is currently under investigation.

What is known is that Isaac Vanover, 30, from Jay, who was driving 2016 Chevy Malibu, was pronounced deceased at the scene by Pafford EMS. No passengers were in that vehicle.

The other vehicle involved was a 2018 Blue Bird school bus driven by Jonathan Hall, 39, from Claremore, was uninjured as were 17 juvenile passengers from Claremore, ranging in age from 12 to 13.

Preliminary reports indicate that both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the collision. The condition of Mr. Vanover prior to the crash remains under investigation, while the school bus driver’s condition was reported as "apparently normal."

Weather conditions were clear, and the roadway was dry at the time of the incident. Airbag deployment and other details of the crash remain under review.

The accident is being investigated by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.