Posted: Jan 08, 2025 1:33 PMUpdated: Jan 08, 2025 3:11 PM

Nathan Thompson

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for nearly the entire state of Oklahoma and portions of southeast Kansas for Thursday morning into Friday afternoon.

The Oklahoma advisory is in effect from 6 a.m. Thursday until noon Friday. The Kansas advisory is in effect from noon Thursday until 6 a.m. Friday.

According to the National Weather Service in Tulsa, a winter storm is likely to move through the region Thursday and Friday with increasing potential for at least minor winter weather impacts across much of eastern Oklahoma.

Uncertainties remain with the potential for a warm layer aloft, which impacts precipitation types and amounts. As of Wednesday afternoon anywhere between a dusting to 2-3 inches of snow is possible in the KWON/KYFM/KRIG/KPGM listening area, with up to 2 inches possible in Bartlesville and lighter amounts to the north.