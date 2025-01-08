News
Local News
Posted: Jan 08, 2025 2:03 PMUpdated: Jan 08, 2025 2:05 PM
SPCA Introduces Double Trouble For This Weeks Feature Pet
Cheyenne Gilkey
The Washington County SPCA welcomes a couple of new employees- taking on Bijou Smith as their new Med Tech and Chelsea Acres as their Adoption Specialist for dogs.
Bijou and Chelsea both introduced double trouble. A pair of pups by the name of Simon and Lucas.
Jari Bowers, volunteer coordinator for the Washington County SPCA, describes Simon as a get-up-and-go-at-any-given-moment kind of pup.
Simon is sponsored by Bartlesville Shooting Supply, unlike his brother, and is said to be a potential hunting partner for whoever is interested.
Both are good with cats as well as other dogs and are said to both be good pontential family dogs.
The Bartlesville SPCA is also having $10 adoptions for the entire month of January. The SPCA has a whole new staff this new year, so a special welcome goes out to them.
« Back to News