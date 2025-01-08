Posted: Jan 08, 2025 2:03 PMUpdated: Jan 08, 2025 2:05 PM

Cheyenne Gilkey

The Washington County SPCA welcomes a couple of new employees- taking on Bijou Smith as their new Med Tech and Chelsea Acres as their Adoption Specialist for dogs.

Bijou and Chelsea both introduced double trouble. A pair of pups by the name of Simon and Lucas.

Simon is sponsored by Bartlesville Shooting Supply, unlike his brother, and is said to be a potential hunting partner for whoever is interested.

Both are good with cats as well as other dogs and are said to both be good pontential family dogs.

