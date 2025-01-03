Appearing on Community Connection on KWON, Washington County District 1 Commissioner Mitch Antle discussed issues ranging from preparations for freezing rain to cybersecurity and infrastructure developments.

Freezing rain is in the forecast. Commissioner Antle emphasized the county's readiness to tackle icy conditions. Road crews are prepped with salt and sand, though he acknowledged the inherent challenges. "We prepare as best we can, but freezing rain can create infrastructure failures with just a quarter-inch of ice," he said, stressing the vulnerability of bridges and power lines.

Antle also commended local electric providers for their proactive right-of-way maintenance and partnerships that allow staging of resources to address potential outages quickly.

Addressing a recent minor security breach in the county’s IT system, Antle detailed the swift response by local and federal agencies. "It was a low-level attack detected by Homeland Security, and our IT team acted quickly to isolate and quarantine the issue," he explained. Plans are now underway to bolster the county’s firewall services to prevent future incidents.

Antle highlighted the progress on Washington County’s Emergency Management Center, describing it as a "tree project" that will benefit future generations. The facility, which is designed to withstand an EF4 tornado, will serve as a central hub for emergency operations. It ensures continuity of government services during disasters and provides space for large-scale community distribution efforts.