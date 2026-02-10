Posted: Feb 10, 2026 7:45 PMUpdated: Feb 10, 2026 7:45 PM

Nathan Thompson

All five propositions on the Tuesday ballot for the city of Bartlesville's general obligation bond, economic development sales tax and capital improvement sales tax easily passed by 70% of the vote or better.

According to unofficial results from the Oklahoma State Election Board, bond proposition 1 for fire equipment passed with 80%, bond proposition 2 for streets and bridges passed with 77% and bond proposition 3 for parks and recreation passed with just over 72% of the vote.

The continuation of the 1/4 cent economic development sales tax received 70% of the vote and the renewal of the 1/2 cent capital improvement sales tax garnered nearly 71% of the vote.

Mayor Jim Curd says he is grateful for the citizens' continued support for city projects.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL ELECTION RESULTS