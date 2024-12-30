News
Osage County
Posted: Dec 30, 2024 2:39 PMUpdated: Dec 30, 2024 2:40 PM
Osage Co Tourism Director Gets Contract Renewed
Ty Loftis
At Monday's Osage County Commissioners meeting, Board members had the decision to renew the contract for Osage County Tourism Director, Mary Beth Moore. Before the Board voted, Moore did want to inform the commissioners of an important change made to the contract they were about to sign.
That change to note is a difference in the language of the contract, as it will now be a contract on a calendar year basis, rather a fiscal year. Moore explains why that is.
The Board voted unanimously to renew Moore's contract. It will now expire at the end of 2025.
