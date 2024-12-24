Posted: Dec 24, 2024 12:02 PMUpdated: Dec 24, 2024 4:35 PM

Nathan Thompson

Join us tonight on KWON AM 1400, 93.3 FM and 95.1 FM for what we hope is a new Christmas Eve tradition.

During the KWON 5 o' Clock News Hour, we will have a special reading of "A Visit from St. Nicholas," also commonly known as "'Twas the Night Before Christmas."

The poem was first published in 1823 and was later attributed to Clement Clarke Moore. It has become one of the world's most-read accounts of Santa Claus.