Posted: Dec 23, 2024 10:32 AMUpdated: Dec 23, 2024 11:11 AM

Ty Loftis

To complete the construction on the Sunset Bridge rehabilitation project, a right away acquisition must be secured. City staff continue to work to obtain that so the deck can be replaced on the bridge over Butler Creek. This is a project approved from the 2020 general obligation bond election. They are also looking to get right of way property so that a pedestrian bridge can be built.

City Engineer Micah Siemers says they hope to have these right secured in January:

“We have discussed timing for the Sunset Bridge project in hopes of getting competitive pricing since that contractor is already mobilized in Bartlesville.”

They hope to award a bid for the project by April with construction to begin a month later.