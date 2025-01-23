Posted: Jan 23, 2025 9:35 AMUpdated: Jan 23, 2025 9:35 AM

Nathan Thompson

The owners of the Price Tower in Bartlesville have declared bankruptcy.

Our partners at News On 6 report Green Copper Holdings and Copper Tree Inc. told a bankruptcy judge Wednesday they only have a combined $216 in the bank.

Wednesday’s filings come one day after a Washington County judge ordered the owners to sell the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Price Tower to McFarlin Building LLC for $1.4 million.

This is a developing story. We will have updates as they become available.

