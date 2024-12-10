News
Posted: Dec 10, 2024 10:22 AMUpdated: Dec 10, 2024 10:25 AM
BPD: Minor Injuries Sustained in Vehicle vs Bicycle Collision on Tuxedo Near US 75
Tom Davis
When you hear about a vehicle verus a bicycle collision, you'll have the tendency to think of the worst possible outcome.
Bartlesville Police reported Monday that a jeep that was in the North Quick Trip parking lot, and they were pulling out to go westbound on Tuxedo. There was also motorized bicycle that was traveling east on Tuxedo and was attempting to pull into the same parking lot of Quick Trip. The jeep failed to yield and didn't see the motorized bike.
BPD Officer Travis Martinez said, "They had a low-speed collision. No significant injuries that were reported, but the cyclist was taken to the hospital where he wa treated for a cut above his eye."
Family members of the cyclist posted on Facebook,"He was taken by ambulance. He received 14 stitches above his eye. Bruises. He will be sore a few days."
