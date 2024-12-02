Posted: Dec 02, 2024 9:31 AMUpdated: Dec 02, 2024 9:32 AM

Nathan Thompson

A portion of Hill Drive east of Silver Lake Road in Bartlesville will be closed until next week to facilitate the installation of water service lines in the area.

According to the city of Bartlesville, the new lines will service recently-constructed student housing located north of the corner of Silver Lake Road and Price Road, between Hill Drive and Parkway Street.

KSL Dirtworks crews began work Monday, Dec. 2 to accommodate the project. The entrance to Hill Drive east of Silver Lake Road will be closed until the project is complete, which is anticipated to occur by mid-week next week, weather permitting.

Hill Drive will remain accessible throughout the project from the east.