Posted: Nov 27, 2024 2:06 PMUpdated: Nov 27, 2024 2:09 PM

Nathan Thompson

Bartlesville's Salvation Army served up Thanksgiving blessings through a hot meal, warm conversation and helpings of love and compassion to the community Wednesday afternoon.

It takes months to plan and days to prepare 500 meals right before Thanksgiving. But is a mission of love for Lt. Tonya Swain and Veronica Ramirez with the Salvation Army in Bartlesville. Ramirez says dozens of volunteers and several businesses stepped up to serve a community dinner for anyone who needed a warm meal.

The free dinner service began at 11 a.m. Wednesday. Lt. Swain says t he need was evident even before the doors opened

Waymond White is a member of the Kiwanis Club of Bartlesville and also a pastor at a local church. He's been volunteering for the community dinner for more than four years. White says it's just like a big family reunion