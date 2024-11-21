Posted: Nov 21, 2024 9:29 AMUpdated: Nov 21, 2024 9:33 AM

Tom Davis

Champagne Kane, Development Director for Tri County Tech, joined KWON Radio's Community Connection Show to highlight the institution's recent successes and upcoming initiatives.

Reflecting on 2023, Kane announced that the Tri County Tech Foundation had its best year yet, raising $34,500 during its October golf tournament. “We couldn’t have done it without our amazing sponsors, including Ascension St. John, Arvest, Truity, Your Culture Coach, and BOK Financial,” Kane said.

The foundation also received a major boost with the establishment of the Emerald Endowment, a memory gift from the Vasudevan family . This endowment will provide perpetual support for student aid. “Endowments are unique because we save the principal and use the interest to fund assistance for years to come,” Kane explained.

Last year, the foundation contributed over $220,000 for tuition assistance, emergency aid, and food support, among other needs. The goal is to ensure that every student graduates debt-free, a commitment Tri County Tech has upheld for over 55 years.

Kane also highlighted innovative ways to give, including IRA rollovers, donor-advised funds, and life insurance beneficiary designations, all of which offer tax advantages.