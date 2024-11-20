Posted: Nov 20, 2024 1:38 AMUpdated: Nov 20, 2024 3:09 AM

Tom Davis

Emerald Legacy Scholarship Honors the Late K. Vasudevan and His Wife, Lalitha

The Tri County Tech Foundation is honored to announce the establishment of the K. & Lalitha Vasudevan Memorial Scholarship for Manufacturing, an Emerald Legacy Scholarship created to celebrate the remarkable lives of K. Vasudevan, affectionately known as "Vasu," and his late wife, Lalitha. This scholarship pays tribute to Vasu's dedication to Bartlesville, his philanthropic efforts, and his deep patriotism.

Vasu, a respected figure in Bartlesville, was known for his unwavering dedication to community service and his generous spirit. With a "can-do" attitude and a tireless work ethic, Vasu's contributions extended beyond his professional achievements, touching the lives of many through his mentorship and charitable endeavors.

The scholarship, named in memory of both Vasu and Lalitha, reflects their shared values of education, service, and creating opportunities for future generations. Kumar Krishnan remarked, "Sujatha and I could not think of a more deserving organization than Tri County Tech to honor Mom and Dad, especially since continuing education was such a high priority for both of them."

The K. & Lalitha Vasudevan Memorial Scholarship for Manufacturing will provide financial assistance to Tri County Tech students pursuing careers in manufacturing. This support will help equip aspiring professionals with the skills needed to succeed in this vital industry, ensuring that Vasu and Lalitha's legacy of empowering others through education continues to inspire.

"We are deeply honored to celebrate the lives of Vasu and Lalitha through this scholarship," said Champagne Kane, Tri County Tech Foundation Coordinator. "Their legacy of hard work, generosity, and community commitment will live on through the students whose futures they will help shape."

For more information about how you can change the lives of others, please visit TriCountyTech.edu/Foundation.