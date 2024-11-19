News
Pawhuska Schools
Posted: Nov 19, 2024 2:41 PMUpdated: Nov 19, 2024 2:41 PM
Pawhuska School Board Has Brief Monday Meeting
Ty Loftis
The Pawhuska School Board had a special meeting on Monday after being unable to provide a quorum the week before. In what was a short meeting, the Board approved a memorandum of understanding with Grand Mental Health for the 2024-2025 school year. Superintendent Chris Tanner explains what that means for the school.
The Board decided to merge the boys and girls track activity fund accounts as well. In the consent agenda, the Board approved a one time stipend for all district certified and support staff.
