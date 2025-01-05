Posted: Jan 05, 2025 12:28 PMUpdated: Jan 05, 2025 1:17 PM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville Police Department responded to a serious single-vehicle accident near the intersection of Skyline Drive and Hillcrest at 7:40 p.m. on Saturday night.

Upon arrival, officers found that the vehicle, which was traveling westbound on Hillcrest, had departed the roadway and rolled two times before coming to a stop. The driver was ejected from the vehicle during the crash, and three children were also inside the car.

Emergency medical personnel were immediately called to the scene. The children, who sustained minor injuries, were transported to Jane Phillips Medical Center for treatment. The driver, who is still in critical condition, was taken to a hospital in Tulsa for further medical attention.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more updates as the investigation progresses.