Posted: Nov 19, 2024 6:29 AMUpdated: Nov 19, 2024 10:12 AM

Tom Davis

Classical music enthusiasts are in for a treat this Friday, November 22, 2024, as the remarkable pianist Katie Mahan headlines the “Mostly Mozart” concert at Ambler Hall, located at 415 S. Dewey, Suite 101. The event, hosted by OKM Music, promises an unforgettable evening of artistry and timeless masterpieces.

The concert begins at 7:00 p.m., featuring a selection of works by Mozart, Beethoven, and Gershwin. Mahan, acclaimed for her stirring performances and profound interpretations, will captivate the audience with her exceptional talent and depth of expression.

For those seeking an elevated experience, the VIP package offers exclusive access to a Mozart-themed lunch and lecture at 12:00 p.m. Mahan will provide insights into the genius of Mozart, offering a rare glimpse into his life and music. VIP guests will also enjoy reserved seating for the concert, a special gift from the Sugar Plum Shoppe, and an opportunity to interact with fellow attendees in an intimate setting.

Ticket Information

General Admission: $50 – Includes light refreshments and seating in the cozy ambiance of Ambler Hall.

VIP Experience: $100 – Includes access to the Mozart Lunch and Lecture, concert reserved seating, and a delightful gift.

Tickets are available at okmmusic.org.

Upcoming Holiday Events at Ambler Hall

December 6, 2024: St. Nicholas Day Celebration

Celebrate the spirit of St. Nicholas with a free event for families, featuring storytime, festive crafts, and live performances by the BHS Jazz Choir. Sweet treats and special St. Nicholas Bags, filled with holiday goodies, will also be available for $10.

December 13, 2024: OKM Music Youth Keyboard Orchestra Concert

OKM Music concludes the year with a free grand finale concert, showcasing the talents of its Youth Keyboard Orchestra. Don’t miss this inspiring performance that highlights the musical accomplishments of local young artists.

About OKM Music

Dedicated to fostering a love for music in the Bartlesville community, OKM Music offers a variety of events that blend education and entertainment. From world-class performances to engaging holiday celebrations, OKM Music continues to bring the arts to life in Oklahoma.

For more information and tickets, visit okmmusic.org.