Posted: Nov 18, 2024 7:53 PMUpdated: Nov 18, 2024 7:53 PM

Alex Benzegala

At Monday's Dewey City Council meeting, the council approved the purchase of two used vehicles and upfitting for $44,000 for the Dewey Police department. The funds were from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Also, Dewey Police Jimmy Gray honored Officer Talbett LeMaster for saving a residents life earlier this year. Here is Chief Gray on Lemaster's quick action to stop the bleeding from a cut of a dewey resident.

In other action, Council approved the surplus of the residential lots 3 and 4, block five, Rogers Addition in Dewey.

The Council also approved engineering services for the south side sewer extension from Hollaway, Updike and Bellen Inc.