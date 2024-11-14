Posted: Nov 14, 2024 3:23 PMUpdated: Nov 14, 2024 3:25 PM

Ty Loftis

A Copan man was seen in Washington County Court on Thursday after being arrested on two felony charges. Raymond Conley was arrested on possession of firearm after former conviction of a felony and possession of drug paraphernalia. This comes after Washington County Sheriffs investigators and a Special Operations Team served a warrant on Conley.

A probable cause affidavit states that earlier this year, officers were investigating a child abuse complaint while talking to the defendant's daughter. The daughter stated that Conley was in possession of two firearms. The daughter also alleged that Conley's ex-wife had had been abused by the defendant.

When talking to the ex-wife in late October, she disclosed that Conley had a handgun and shotgun. She added that he carries the handgun around with him constantly. Officers presented a search warrant to Judge Vaclaw and he signed off on the warrant, which was executed on Tuesday. Officers found a shotgun and pistol, which were fully loaded while searching the area.

Conley was then taken into custody and saw his bond set at $100,000 on Wednesday. He will next be seen in court on Friday, December 6th.

Here is a link to the original story from Tuesday.