Posted: Nov 12, 2024 10:13 AMUpdated: Nov 12, 2024 3:15 PM
Washington County Deputies Serve Search Warrant in Copan
"WCSO Investigators spoke with several people known to the [REDACTED BY BARTLESVILLE RADIO] victim and gained sufficient evidence to obtain a search warrant. A search warrant was granted and was executed at a residence in the 400 block of E. Edens in Copan at approximately 8:00 am Tuesday, 11/12/2024. The suspect, in the child abuse investigation, has been to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections for manufacture of controlled substances, 2nd degree burglary, child endangerment, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon among other felonious convictions. Given a heightened safety concern, the WCSO Special Response Team was called to assist WCSO Investigators in executing the search warrant. As a result of serving the search warrant, WCSO Investigators found two (2) firearms and drug paraphernalia. There was one person at the residence, when the search warrant was served, and he was taken into custody without incident. Raymond J. Turner, also known as Raymond J. Conley, was arrested on two (2) counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and a single charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Additional felony charges are possible and pending filing by the 11th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.
"'This search warrant was served with no injuries or issues due to several agencies and people working together to ensure the safety of not only our Deputies but also the general public and most importantly the victim in this child abuse investigation,' said Sheriff Scott Owen."
