UPDATE 2: Washington County Undersheriff Jon Copeland sent the following statement regarding Tuesday's operation. Bartlesville Radio has redacted some information included in the statement.

"On 10/29/2024, WCSO Investigators received information of a possible child abuse that occurred in the Copan area. WCSO Investigators learned that in August of 2024, a [REDACTED BY BARTLESVILLE RADIO] juvenile, had been the victim of physical abuse and had 'smoked meth' [REDACTED BY BARTLESVILLE RADIO]. WCSO Investigators, during a forensic interview of the victim, further learned the juvenile is 14 years old [REDACTED BY BARTLESVILLE RADIO]. The Department of Human Services, Child Welfare Division, had received a prior referral regarding the victim; however, the victim did not disclose any information. Child Welfare received a second referral and a forensic interview was scheduled where incidents of physical abuse were discovered; as well as the alleged methamphetamine use.

"WCSO Investigators spoke with several people known to the [REDACTED BY BARTLESVILLE RADIO] victim and gained sufficient evidence to obtain a search warrant. A search warrant was granted and was executed at a residence in the 400 block of E. Edens in Copan at approximately 8:00 am Tuesday, 11/12/2024. The suspect, in the child abuse investigation, has been to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections for manufacture of controlled substances, 2nd degree burglary, child endangerment, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon among other felonious convictions. Given a heightened safety concern, the WCSO Special Response Team was called to assist WCSO Investigators in executing the search warrant. As a result of serving the search warrant, WCSO Investigators found two (2) firearms and drug paraphernalia. There was one person at the residence, when the search warrant was served, and he was taken into custody without incident. Raymond J. Turner, also known as Raymond J. Conley, was arrested on two (2) counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and a single charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Additional felony charges are possible and pending filing by the 11th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

"'This search warrant was served with no injuries or issues due to several agencies and people working together to ensure the safety of not only our Deputies but also the general public and most importantly the victim in this child abuse investigation,' said Sheriff Scott Owen."

UPDATE 1: Washington County Sheriff investigators and the Special Operations Team served a warrant Tuesday morning in Copan on a suspect in an on-going investigation.

Sheriff Owen says no exchange of firearms occurred, and the noise people in the area heard was the flash-bang device. He says once Conley was taken into custody, deputies found a firearm and drug paraphernalia. Conley is a convicted felon.

Owen says Conley was taken without incident to the Washington County Detention Center where additional charges may be filed based on the investigation.

Several Washington County Sheriff deputies responded to a call Tuesday morning in Copan.

Sheriff Scott Owen says deputies were serving a search warrant at a residence in Copan for a suspect in a domestic abuse case . He says the suspect is on parole. Sheriff Owen says he is gathering the facts on the reported incident during the warrant service and will provide additional details.