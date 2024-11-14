Posted: Nov 14, 2024 10:31 AMUpdated: Nov 14, 2024 10:31 AM

Ty Loftis

In order for high school students to graduate, they will have to submit a free application for federal student aid, otherwise known as FAFSA. This allows students to apply for federal student aid, such as federal grants, work-study funds and loans. This includes students graduating in 2025. If families choose to opt-out, they must do so by their final semester of high school.

Director of Post-Secondary Readiness for Tulsa Public Schools, Krystal Hutchinson hopes this will now raise awareness to students about the availability of funds once they graduate high school:

“We know that when kids do complete the FAFSA application, the likelihood that they are going to enroll in a post-secondary institution skyrockets.”

FAFSA application open on Sunday, December 1st.