Posted: Nov 13, 2024 1:57 PMUpdated: Nov 13, 2024 1:57 PM

Ty Loftis

A Bartlesville man who had a ten year suspended sentence on the condition he didn't commit another crime during that time is back in the Washington County Jail after being arrested on a DUI charge.

Early Tuesday morning, officers pulled over Omar Parks after they observed him driving left of center on four different occasions. When making contact with Parks, officers noticed the defendant had red, watery eyes, slurred speech and smelled like alcohol. When exiting the vehicle, Parks was unsteady on his feet and had a difficult time following simple instructions.

Parks gave consent to provide a breath sample and had a blood alcohol content level of .25. When seen in court, Parks was given a $50,000 aggregate bond on the condition he have no alcohol. He will next be seen in court on Wednesday, November 20th.