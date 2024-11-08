Posted: Nov 08, 2024 5:48 AMUpdated: Nov 08, 2024 5:50 AM

Tom Davis

The city of Dewey will honor its veterans this Saturday, Nov. 9, with a festive parade and celebration in downtown Dewey. The annual Veterans Parade will kick off at 10 a.m., with parade lineup beginning at 9 a.m. Everyone is invited to join in and be part of the procession, which will honor local veterans and their service to the country.

Following the parade, the celebration continues with a Veterans BBQ Cook-off at the east end of Don Tyler Avenue, located between the Pharmacy and Scissortail Brewery. This event will give attendees the chance to sample delicious barbecue while supporting veterans. For just $10 per plate, guests will enjoy a tasty meal and be able to vote for their favorite BBQ..

For more information or any questions about the event, Jolene can be reached at 918-914-0748.

Don't miss this chance to celebrate and honor Dewey's veterans while enjoying a fun-filled day of parade, food, and community spirit!