Posted: Nov 01, 2024 10:56 AMUpdated: Nov 01, 2024 10:56 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning.

At that meeting, Christi McNeil will present the Osage County Housing Authority audit for the year that ended on March 31st. There will also be discussion to set the Board’s meeting schedule for 2025.

There will be consideration to sign a resolution to approve pay increases to certain full-time employees. There will also be discussion to approve and sign the state-local agreement with the State of Oklahoma for the GIS grant.

There will also be discussion to possibly sign the 2024-2025 fiscal year budget publication sheet and budget books. The Board will also convene into executive session to discuss a legal case with its attorney.

Monday’s meeting begins at 10 a.m. for those interested in attending.