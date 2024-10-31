Posted: Oct 31, 2024 12:18 PMUpdated: Oct 31, 2024 12:18 PM

Ty Loftis

We are a little more than three weeks away from the Clarence Brantley Indoor Arena having one of the most unique events visit the Osage County Fairgrounds in Pawhuska. The first annual Brantley Cattle Battle Invitational will be taking place on Saturday, November 23rd.

Bullfighters and bull riders will be at the Osage County Fairgrounds for the action packed event. Tickets can be purchased online for $10 at rodeoticket.com. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the event will start at 7 p.m. Bartlesville Radio will be broadcasting live that evening as well.