Posted: Oct 29, 2024 9:37 AMUpdated: Oct 29, 2024 9:37 AM

Nathan Thompson

Phillips 66 announced third-quarter results Tuesday, with a mixed review over the previous quarter.

The company reported earnings of $346 million for the third-quarter versus $1 billion in the second-quarter. Phillips 66 noted third-quarter earnings were impacted by a pending $605 million verdict against the company for stealing trade secrets from another company, a $41 million cost for shutting down the Los Angeles Refinery and what the company calls an “impairment” of $28 million in the Midstream segment.

Phillips 66 returned $1.3 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

As of Sept. 30, the company had $1.6 billion of cash and cash equivalents and $5.3 billion of committed capacity available under credit facilities.