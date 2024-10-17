Posted: Oct 17, 2024 2:09 PMUpdated: Oct 17, 2024 2:09 PM

Nathan Thompson

A California jury on Wednesday returned a more than $600 million verdict against Phillips 66 for stealing trade secrets from another company.

The lawsuit was brought by Propel Fuels, Inc., which alleges Phillips 66 stole its trade secrets related to Propel’s renewable fuels business. The California Superior Court in Alameda County has not yet entered a judgment against Phillips 66 and several post-trial motions are pending before the Court.

Phillips 66 made the disclosure of the lawsuit in an SEC filing on Thursday. Phillips 66 denies any wrongdoing. The filing says the company intends to vigorously defend its position and is evaluating all legal options.

CLICK HERE FOR THE SEC FILING