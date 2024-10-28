Posted: Oct 28, 2024 2:16 PMUpdated: Oct 28, 2024 2:59 PM

Nathan Thompson

UPDATE: As of 3:55 p.m. Monday, the fire is reported to be under control with crews remaining for mop up and putting out hotspots.

Multiple crews are responding to a large wildfire near the intersection of 1200 Road and 4020 Road in northern Washington County.

We're told Washington County Fire, Dewey Fire, Copan Fire and Wann Fire are among the agencies fighting the blaze.

As a reminder, a Burn Ban is in effect for Washington County and a Red Flag Warning has been issued for the extremely dangerous fire conditions.

This is a developing story. More information will be shared when available.