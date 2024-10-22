Posted: Oct 23, 2024 9:35 AMUpdated: Oct 23, 2024 3:39 PM

Nathan Thompson

The owners of the Price Tower in Bartlesville have filed a lawsuit against the Frank Lloyd Wright Building Conservancy.

The New York Times first reported the new lawsuit on Tuesday. In this action, Cynthia Blanchard, Copper Tree and Green Copper Holdings claim the Frank Lloyd Wright Building Conservancy has interfered with the proposed sale of the Price Tower by claiming a preservation easement on the property.

The owners allege the easement has been “extinguished” when the nonprofit Price Tower Arts Center sold the building to them in 2023, something Blanchard and her attorney asserted in an August 2024 interview with Bartlesville Radio.

The lawsuit claims the conservancy is intentionally causing harm by attempting to enforce the easement, which the owners say no longer applies.

Blanchard and the ownership groups she oversees are asking for $75,000 in damages plus a punitive award.

CLICK HERE FOR A COPY OF THE LAWSUIT

PREVIOUS COVERAGE OF THE PRICE TOWER

Cynthia Blanchard Defends the Price Tower on COMMUNITY CONNECTION

Frank Lloyd Wright Building Conservancy Takes Legal Action Over Price Tower Collection Sales; Cynthia Blanchard Responds

Blanchard Addresses Price Tower Closing Rumor

Tenants Begin Moving Out of Price Tower

Price Tower Set for Auction on Ten-X Platform

Price Tower Auction Postponed

Price Tower Owners Sued for Alleged Contract Breach