Posted: Oct 17, 2024 10:33 AMUpdated: Oct 17, 2024 10:35 AM

Nathan Thompson

Drought conditions continue to expand across northeast Oklahoma and southeast Kansas.

The National Weather Service in Tulsa says with the exception of portions of east-central Oklahoma, severe drought has expanded across much of the area.

Additionally, increased southerly winds and low relative humidity will combine with the persistent drought conditions across northeast Oklahoma to lead to an increased threat for rapid fire spread Thursday.

As a reminder, Washington County is under a burn ban. Outdoor burning is prohibited. Violators of the burn ban could receive a $500 fine or one year in the county jail.