Washington County is now under a burn ban for at least the next 14 days.

The burn ban was issued Monday morning during the Washington County Commissioners meeting following a presentation from Emergency Management Director Kary Cox.

The request for the burn ban included support from all fire departments within the county and was issued with nearly the entire county experiencing an extreme drought. Additionally, multiple fires occurred over the weekend, which scorched several acres of land. Cox says most of those fires were caused by outdoor burning of trash and debris.

All outdoor burning is now banned, for the exception of grilling or outdoor cooking as long as the cooking is done on a hard, fireproof surface that is at least 10 feet by 10 feet. Additionally, welding can be completed as long as there is a person on fire watch with the means to extinguish any flames.

The commissioners will revisit the ban in 14 days to see if it needs to be re-issued, which Cox says is very likely.

