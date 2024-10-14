Posted: Oct 14, 2024 10:36 AMUpdated: Oct 14, 2024 10:36 AM

Tom Davis

City Manager Mike Bailey began our CITY MATTERS program on KWON recapping last week's city council meeting:

Bartlesville Next Plan: The city council addressed key issues like childcare shortages and homelessness. Committees have been formed to improve in-home childcare by easing local regulations. A homelessness task force will be established in November to tackle rising unsheltered populations, public safety, and health concerns.

Golf Course Renovations: Bartlesville's municipal golf course will close on November 1st for renovations, reopening by summer 2025. The city plans to manage the course in-house, with a Class A professional overseeing operations.

Special Events Permit Review: The city is reviewing ways to recover costs for resources used at large events. Although no clear solution has been identified, efforts will continue to ensure cost recovery is fair without burdening event organizers.

City Development Director brought us up-to-date on the Comprehensive Plan

Comprehensive Plan: The Bartlesville Endeavor, a 20-year city growth plan, is nearing completion. Citizen feedback has been integral, and the plan will be reviewed by the Planning Commission and City Council in November.

Beautification Projects: Keep Bartlesville Beautiful (KBB), supported by a $15,000 Phillips 66 grant, is working on tree planting and enhancing public spaces with help from local non-profits.

City Clerk Jason Munninger gave us the latest on city sales tax collections.