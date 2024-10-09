Posted: Oct 09, 2024 9:28 AMUpdated: Oct 09, 2024 9:28 AM

Tom Davis

US Congressman for Oklahoma's 2nd Congressional District Josh Brecheen called into Bartlesville Radio for our monthly podcast.

In our conversation, Brecheen weighed in on the capture of a suspected terrorist that was found in Oklahoma City.

Brecheen also talked about the hurricanes and the responses to them so far from the US Govenment.