Posted: Oct 01, 2024 9:27 AMUpdated: Oct 01, 2024 9:30 AM
Vice Presidential Debate Tonight at 8pm on KWON
Tom Davis
The highly anticipated vice presidential debate between Republican JD Vance and Democrat Tim Walz is scheduled to take place tonight at 8pm on KWON AM 1400/ FM 93.3 -95.1.
The event will be hosted by CBS at its Broadcast Center in New York City. Moderators Margaret Brennan and Norah O'Donnell will guide the discussion offering voters a chance to hear from the vice-presidential nominees just weeks before the general election.
