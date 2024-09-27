Posted: Sep 27, 2024 2:18 PMUpdated: Sep 27, 2024 2:21 PM

Nathan Thompson & James Copeland

The fifth annual Native American Unity Gathering is coming up this Saturday in South Coffeyville.

A day of cultural celebration, food and Native fellowship will take place at the Native American Fellowship grounds, and organizer Kris Crane says there will be something for the whole family

Crane says the event is free to the public and will also feature drumming, dancing and hatchet throwing.