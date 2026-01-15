Posted: Jan 15, 2026 8:30 AMUpdated: Jan 15, 2026 8:31 AM

Chase Almy

Several City of Bartlesville facilities will be closed for a portion of the day today, Thursday, Jan. 15, to allow employees to attend an internal state of the city event.





City Hall, the Bartlesville Public Library, the Bartlesville History Museum, and the City Operations Center will all close from 9:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. The annual event is open to City of Bartlesville employees only and includes organizational updates and employee recognition for excellence.

Police and fire services will continue to operate without disruption during the temporary closures.



