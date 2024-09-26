Posted: Sep 26, 2024 2:35 PMUpdated: Sep 26, 2024 2:35 PM

Nathan Thompson

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo announced this week the Department’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $2.5 million grant to the city of Barnsdall, for infrastructure improvements to support business development in the region.

This grant will reconstruct a spillway at the Waxhoma Lake Dam to encourage business growth and resiliency. This EDA investment will be matched with $1 million in local funds.

“The Biden-Harris Administration’s Investing in America agenda is a commitment to ensuring that communities in Oklahoma and across the country have the resources they need to expand economic opportunity,” said Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. “This EDA investment will ensure that Barnsdall has the infrastructure needed to grow existing local businesses while attracting others to the region.”

“The U.S. Economic Development Administration plays an important role in supporting locally developed economic development strategies,” said Deputy Assistant Secretary for Policy and External Affairs, performing the non-exclusive functions and duties of the Assistant Secretary for Economic Development Cristina Killingsworth. “This project will ensure the city of Barnsdall can protect its business community and support new business growth.”

“We all saw the destruction brought to the city of Barnsdall by devastating tornadoes this year,” said U.S. Rep. Frank Lucas. “Rebuilding the Waxhoma Lake Dam is an imperative project not only to the Barnsdall community but also to the economic development of the entire region. I am happy to see this project receive necessary funding and am thankful to all those who worked so hard to make it happen, including Barnsdall Mayor Johnny Kelley.”